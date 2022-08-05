Ticket sales for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 was officially launched on at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here on Friday in the presence of the Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Thakur, FIFA Legend Lindsay Tarpley, Indian national team captains Sunil Chhetri and Ashalata Devi, Indian legend footballers and other dignitaries.

Recognizing exemplary work done by women in society, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) invited six inspirational women who have displayed leadership qualities to uplift their communities as the first ticket holders of India’s first-ever FIFA women’s competition, which will kick off on 11th October 2022.

With general sales now open on a first-come, first serve basis, the tickets for the highly-anticipated FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022 are lucratively priced at INR 100 and INR 200. Further, early bird customers can avail attractive discounts up to 30% in the first phase of ticket sales.

Further, accessibility tickets are available at all three stadiums (Bhubaneswar, Goa and Navi Mumbai in two categories.

Inaugurating the sale of tickets at this specially organized event which was also attended by 200 kids from various NGOs, Anurag Thakur said, “In the last event of the U-17 FIFA World Cup in 2017, when it was held in India, it was a great success. We have to ensure, and today is the official ticketing ceremony that not only the boys, but the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup will be a bigger success than the previous one. We are going to ensure that. It’s a very apt slogan you have picked – Kick off the Dream! That is the right platform to kick off the dream and I am sure they will do well. As Sunil Chhetri rightly said earlier that not only men but the girls should be given an equal opportunity.”

Speaking after the event, Lindsay Tarpley said, “This is my first trip to India and everyone has been very warm and welcoming. I am really looking forward to this youth World Cup and everyone experiencing what I have been able to experience. It’s going to be an incredible event and it brings a smile to my face to see the boys and girls being a part of this and being exposed to what it’s like at the top.

