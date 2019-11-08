TiE Women raises $70,000 during New Delhi summit

New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) TiE Women, an initiative launched by not-for-profit organisation TiE Global to promote women entrepreneurs across its 61 chapters globally, raised $70,000 during two days of its global summit here, the organisation said on Friday.

“I am excited to see the launch of TiE Women. Women represent the greatest opportunity for our ecosystem to make a huge impact, globally,” Nitin Rai, Chairperson, TiE Global, said in a statement.

The initiative aims to empower women entrepreneurs globally through sustainable and easy-to-adopt programmes that will track the entire entrepreneurial journey with measurable metrics.

Hemalatha Annamalai, Founder, Ampere Vehicles Ltd., and President TiE Coimbatore, will be the Chair for TiE Women.

“We need to empower women by providing them a safe space. This will allow them to develop skills and knowledge while mentoring them to systematically change the trajectories of their businesses leading to job creation,” Annamalai said.

The programme will culminate in an annual mega event where these women will showcase their successes and get access to funds, scholarships, accelerators and more, she said.

Hosted by TiE Delhi-NCR, the fourth edition of TiE Global Summit witnessed power-packed conversations by eminent ecosystem stakeholders.

The two-day summit hosted over 200 speakers across more than 60 sessions.

–IANS

gb/bg