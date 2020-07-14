Tiesto can’t wait to see his ‘future baby’

Los Angeles, July 14 (IANS) Popular DJ Tiesto and his wife are all set to embrace parenthood, and the excitement for Tiesto is growing as the date of birth of their baby girl approaches.

Taking to Instagram, Tiesto posted a picture in which he is seen kissing his wife’s baby bump.

“Kissing my future baby. I can’t wait to meet her in a few months!@annikaverwest,” he captioned the image, which received huge love from Tiesto’s followers.

“Congrats. Lots of love to your future baby,” a user commented.

Another one wrote: “Such a beautiful click. God bless your family.”

In May, Tiesto and his wife Annika Verwest announced they were having a baby girl.

The two got married in September, 2019.

