TIFF Tribute Awards to be broadcast, winners include Kate Winslet & Mira Nair, among others

This year, the TIFF Tribute Awards will be broadcast on Tuesday, September 15 in Canada on CTV at 8PM ET/PT, on demand on Crave, and streaming internationally on Variety.com at 8:30PM ET/ 5:30PM PT.

This annual fundraiser is meant to support both TIFF’s year-round programming and the organization’s core mission to transform the way people see the world through film. The Awards honour the film industry’s outstanding contributors and their achievements, recognizing leading industry members, acting talent, directorial expertise, new talent, and a below-the-line artist or creator.

The 2020 TIFF Tribute Award Honorees include Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins (TIFF Tribute Actor Award); Chloé Zhao (TIFF Ebert Director Award); Mira Nair (Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media); Tracy Deer (TIFF Emerging Talent Award, presented by L’Oréal Paris and supported by MGM) and Terence Blanchard (TIFF Variety Artisan Award).

Award-winning, Canadian musician Shawn Mendes will be performing as part of the Awards broadcast. ETALK’s Chloe Wilde and Tyrone Edwards will host the broadcast and will be joined by presenters: Olivia Colman, Regina King, Ava DuVernay, Colin Farrell, Jodie Foster, Delroy Lindo, Tabu, and more.

