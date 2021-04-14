Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff shared a video on Wednesday, where he is seen acing a double flying kick although his trainer fails to execute it.

Tiger posted the video on Instagram, where he is seen in workout gear. In the clip, the star runs and hits a boxing bag by doing a double flying kick. When his trainer tries the same, he falls flat on the ground.

“Wait for it… when your trainers don’t look like your trainer,” the actor captioned the funny video.

Tiger has a slew of films lined up including “Ganapath”, co-starring Kriti Sanon. He will also be seen in the second instalment of his 2014 debut film “Heropanti”.

