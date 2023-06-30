A tiger attacked a man sleeping inside his hut in Marathi village in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district.

The big cat sneaked into the hut in the wee hours on Thursday and attacked Ganesh who was fast asleep. As Ganesh shouted and screamed for help, neighbours rushed to rescue him and the tiger ran away.

Ganesh, 47, who suffered serious injury in hand, was shifted to Kundapura government hospital and forest authorities were informed.

After the incident, the villagers and people of the region are scared to venture out as the region is located in the backwaters of Sharavathi in Sagar taluk.

The forest officers have launched a hunt for the feline.

