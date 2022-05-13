A seven-month-old tiger cub was found dead with severe injuries in Uttar Pradesh’s Haripur forest range.

A post-mortem of the carcass revealed that the cub’s right front leg was fractured and had multiple claw and canine injuries on its back and front legs and its trachea was punctured.

Divisional Forest Officer Naveen Khandelwal said: “The nature of its injuries indicated that it was killed by an adult tiger. The pugmarks of an adult tiger were also found in the vicinity.

“We have installed 10 camera traps around the spot to monitor the adult tiger’s movement as the mother tigress with surviving cubs may also be in the area and the life of the remaining cubs may be in danger.”

A week ago, forest officials had stopped five cubs in the sugarcane fields but their mother was not spotted.

