INDIA

Tiger dies in UP under mysterious circumstances

NewsWire
0
0

A two-year-old tiger died under mysterious circumstances, a few minutes after it came out of forest area and entered a crop field in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

Forest officials suspect the big cat was poisoned and sent the carcass for post-mortem.

Deputy Director DTR (buffer) Sundaresh, said: “Initially we thought that it was poisoned by someone and we searched for a poisoned carcass, but could not find any near to the spot where the tiger died. Since the tiger’s death is always a sensitive matter, we registered an FIR and started our investigation.”

The autopsy suggested it was nearly 2-years-old, its molar and premolar teeth also confirmed its age.

“After examining the carcass, we found that it was ill and there was no food in the stomach. Also, a sharp bone had punctured the stomach wall and it led to septicaemia which probably caused its death,” he said.

A detailed autopsy report is awaited.

Sundaresh said: “We are checking the stripes of the tiger in our database and it is expected that it had migrated either from Kishanpur range or the Mailani range of forests.

20230423-081804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The see-saw battle of bulls and bears since 2020

    Amazon suspends shipments, Prime Video streaming in Russia

    First consignment of Sputnik arrives in India

    RS adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protest