INDIA

Tiger Division commander, DGP discuss security situation in J&K

NewsWire
0
0

Indian Army’s Jammu-headquartered Tiger Division commander, Major General Gaurav Gautam on Thursday called on J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh and discussed various important aspects pertaining to the prevailing security scenario of Jammu.

“During their discussion, strengthening and augmenting of security measures in order to counter the new tactics of terrorists, including dropping of arms, ammunition, and drugs being adopted by Pakistan were discussed,” a police official said.

“The DGP lauded the synergy between different forces which he said has contributed immensely in foiling the ill-intentions of Pakistan and the terrorists sent by it. He stressed for sharing of intelligence between the forces on a regular basis, and also stressed on enhancing the cooperation between the officers of the forces for better results,” the official added.

20230105-191602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Planet Marathi Founder: Industry no longer bound by narrow vision of...

    Indian Navy sends ships to rescue 273 people stranded near Bombay...

    Indian Super League’s new season starts on October 7 in Kochi

    Delhi’s two dreaded criminals of Ashok Pradhan gang held