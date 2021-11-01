The carcass of a male radio-collared tiger, on dispersal from Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR), was found in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh.

As per an official, “Heera” was one among the two frequently spotted tiger siblings in the Tiger Reserve’s Akola forest range.

After receiving information late on Sunday night, senior officials reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The pair of the two tigers Heera and Panna were popular among the tourists as both used to be spotted together often.

The matter came to light after a de-skinned carcass of a tiger was recovered in a paddy farm in Singhpur forest range.

“Three villagers have been detained and are being interrogated. Efforts are on to nab the poachers and they will be arrested soon,” said the official.

He said the radio-collar of the tiger was recovered 300 meters away from the spot where the carcass was found.

Heera– coded as P234-21– was among the three tigers radio-collared for satellite-based mapping of landscape and dispersals by the forest department and Wildlife Institute of India (WII)- Dehradun.

The last signal received from its collar was on October 13.

“PTR was searching for it on the basis of last location. Villagers spotted the carcass and informed the forest officials,” said an official requesting anonymity.

