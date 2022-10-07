A man was killed by a tiger in Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) on Friday, making him the eighth victim in the last 27 days.

The victim, Sanjay Mahto, was attacked when he went out to an agriculture field in the Damro Govardhan village under the Ram Nagar police station.

Locals said that his neck bone was broken and bite marks made of the tiger were found also on the neck.

On Thursday night, the same tiger is suspected to have killed a 12-year-old girl while she was sleeping in her house in Sihni village under Baghi Panchayat.

All the eight victims were reported from villages surrounding the tiger reserve.

Meanwhile, the forest department of West Champaran district has constituted a 400-member team to tranquilise the tiger.

