INDIA

Tiger kills youth in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

NewsWire
0
0

A 22-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, identified as Rohit, was a resident of Udaypur village in the Mohammadi range forest area under south Kheri Forest division.

The partially-eaten body was recovered from the sugarcane forests after the local forest officials and family members searched for him.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), south Kheri, Sanjay Biswal, who visited the spot, said that the movement of a male tiger in the area had been noticed for the past few weeks.

He added that pugmarks found on the spot and nature of injuries indicated a tiger attack.

He further said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and appropriate compensation would be given to the aggrieved family after thereport.

The attack took place when Rohit had gone to the fields on Wednesday to collect fodder for his domestic pets, according to villagers.

His family members informed the local forest officials when they found the pugmarks of a big cat while searching for him.

Forest officials, along with villagers, recovered his body later in the night.

2023072042111

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea deferred; trial to begin from March 28

    UP Cong begins social media training camps ahead of polls

    GMR Hyd Air Cargo to use new tech for tracking vax...

    ‘MasterChef India’: Chef Garima Arora to test contestants with new challenge