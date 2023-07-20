A 22-year-old man was killed in a tiger attack at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh.

The victim, identified as Rohit, was a resident of Udaypur village in the Mohammadi range forest area under south Kheri Forest division.

The partially-eaten body was recovered from the sugarcane forests after the local forest officials and family members searched for him.

Divisional forest officer (DFO), south Kheri, Sanjay Biswal, who visited the spot, said that the movement of a male tiger in the area had been noticed for the past few weeks.

He added that pugmarks found on the spot and nature of injuries indicated a tiger attack.

He further said the body had been sent for a post-mortem examination and appropriate compensation would be given to the aggrieved family after thereport.

The attack took place when Rohit had gone to the fields on Wednesday to collect fodder for his domestic pets, according to villagers.

His family members informed the local forest officials when they found the pugmarks of a big cat while searching for him.

Forest officials, along with villagers, recovered his body later in the night.

2023072042111