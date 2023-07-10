The tiger population in Sariska hit its highest mark in three decades at 30 after two cubs were born to tiger ST-19.

The trio was captured on camera in the buffer zone of the park near Alwar on July 6.

The forest officials said that the father of these cubs is male tiger ST-18.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter and expressed his happiness. He also tagged the picture of the mother and the cubs.

“New life in the forest. The good news of the birth of two cubs was received from Sariska. Now the number of tigers has increased to 30. The government is committed to the conservation of tigers which is important for the environment,” he tweeted in Hindi on Sunday.

2023071036656