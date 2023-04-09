INDIA

Tiger population rises to 3,167 in 2022 from 2,967 in 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the latest figures of tiger census in the country on Saturday on completion of 50 years of Project Tiger.

The census showed that there has been a steady rise in the number of big cats. As per the census statistics, the number of tigers in the country has increased to 3,167 in 2022 from 2,967 in 2018.

In 2006, there were 1,411 tigers in the country; in 2010 census 1,706; and in 2014 census 2,226.

Modi maintained that the number of tigers has increased by 75 per cent in the last 10 years. India has the 70 per cent of tiger population of the world. The numbers are going to increase, he said.

The countries have taken an oath to double the number of tigers at the Tiger Forum held at Saint Petersburg in Russia. India has reached the goal before deadline, Prime Minister Modi stated.

