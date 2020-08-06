Tiger reserve in Goa: HC issues notice to state govt, NTCA

Panaji, Aug 6 (IANS) A Bombay High Court division bench in Goa on Thursday issued notice to the Goa government and the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) following a public interest litigation seeking declaration of a tiger reserve in the state.

The respondents have been directed to file their affidavits before August 24.

The PIL filed by Goa-based green NGO Goa Foundation has prayed for directions to the state government to notify a tiger reserve in the state, which has five reserved forest areas. This follows the deaths of four tigers in the Mhadei wildlife sanctuary in January this year.

A recent investigation by a two-member team constituted by the NTCA has also recommended the declaration of a tiger reserve in the state, the petition said. The NTCA probe had followed the death of the four tigers, who had been poisoned.

The report compiled by the NTCA officials had also said that if proper measures are not taken the forests of Goa could be a “death trap” for its tiger population.

–IANS

