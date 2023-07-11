INDIA

Tiger reserves in UP to have solar fencing

NewsWire
0
0

To put a check on man-animal conflict in buffer zones around tiger reserves in Uttar Pradesh, the state’s forest department is planning to install solar fencing on the outer boundary of the buffer zone.

A trial run for this will begin with the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) buffer zone.

“Spots that have reported a number of incidents of man-animal conflict are being identified with the help of locals. These places shall be fenced first, and a review of the effort will be done in coming months,” a senior department official said.

The solar fence of appropriate height will deliver a ‘very light shock’ to the animal trying to cross over and will thereby keep wild animals and humans away from each other.

The fencing will first be done at spots, from where cases of wild animals attacking man and livestock have been reported in the recent past.

After DTR, the next fencing will take place at Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) in Bahraich.

“These fences will be solar-powered, and the level of shock will be very low and shall only surprise the animal,” said the official.

The official said that though the state government has made provisions for financial assistance/compensation to families in which someone dies due to an attack by a wild animal.

“Life has no cost, hence, we aim to reduce conflict to save lives in the first place. In fact, forests are for wild animals, hence, if we have to live with wild animals in the forest area, we need to avoid conflicts.”

Uttar Pradesh is home to the Amangarh Tiger Reserve, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and Ranipur Tiger Reserve.

In the 2014 tiger census, Uttar Pradesh had 117 tigers, in 2018 the count was 173 and in 2022, the figure is expected to cross the 200-mark.

Recently, India marked the 50 years of Project Tiger, a Central government scheme launched in 1973.

2023071137394

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajnath meets US Defense Secy in Cambodia, pitches expertise in aircraft...

    India’s position is clear on Myanmar, says Foreign Secretary

    Eva Mendes praises partner Ryan Gosling as the ‘greatest actor’ she’s...

    Two killed as car rams into lorry in TN