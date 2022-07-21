Tiger Shroff’s first collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions was for ‘Student of the Year 2’. It seems like the ‘Heropanti’ actor is all set to team up with Dharma again. Tiger will be directed by the ‘Dulhania’ franchise director Shashank Khaitan and the movie is said to be an action entertainer.

The production for the movie is set up to commence in September this year. In this movie, Tiger Shroff will be pairing up with Rashmika Mandanna of ‘Pushpa’ fame.

Entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama has managed to get an exclusive update on the movie, including its title, which is said to be, ‘Screw Dheela’.

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, a source close to this upcoming movie said that the tile of the movie will be ‘Screw Dheela’. The title is derived from the traits of Tiger Shroff’s character in the film. It’s a wacky character and hence, the film has got a whacky title – Screw Dheela – which means Sanki,” the source added.

As per the source, everyone at Dharma Productions is very excited about the “massy” title of the movie.

The movie is scheduled to be shot in India as well as abroad and the first schedule of the movie is set in Europe. Both Tiger and Rashmika are required for this schedule.

The source further said, “It’s not one of those run of the mill actioner but has a strong story too and falls in the zone that Tiger has not explored before. The film will be released by mid-2023.”

The casting of the ensemble cast including the main antagonist is currently underway. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has a big plate of releases in 2022 and 2023. Along with ‘Screw Dheela’, the other movies are, ‘Liger’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ and ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’.