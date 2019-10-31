Tiger Shroff announced as face of Mumbai Marathon

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Procam International announced Tiger Shroff as the face of the Mumbai Marathon 2020. Asias most prestigious marathon will witness over 50,000 people take a step forward. The 17th edition of the marathon is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2020.

Shroff will also kick-off a digital initiative, Tiger Tracks which is aimed at inspiring people to “join in and follow the tracks made by him.”

“The Tata Mumbai Marathon is an event that is very close to my heart. I have fond memories of participating in the first ever edition of the Dream Run. So, today when I see people training for their run at various locations in the city through the year, it is heartening to see so many people make a change for the better. I am very excited to be the face of Asia’s most iconic and prestigious event and I look forward to Mumbai transform itself on race day,” said the Bollywood star.

Vivek Singh, Joint MD, Procam International said, “Sport has the ability to both inspire and ignite change and the Tata Mumbai Marathon, over the last 17 years, has not just inspired a nation to run, but has had an overall positive impact on society. We are delighted to have Tiger Shroff on board, as there is no better coming together of what the event & Tiger stand for. It is the coming together of purpose & the power of the human spirit.”

Registrations for the Full Marathon, Half Marathon & Open 10K have closed. Registrations for the Senior Citizens’ Run & the Champions with Disability categories are open till November 29 or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier. Registration for the popular Dream Run have commenced and will be open till November 22 or till running places are filled, whichever is earlier.

