Tiger Shroff is back in action after a five-month hiatus

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE09

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff is back in action after almost five months.

Tiger posted a picture on Instagram where he seems to be getting his hair done. He captioned the image: “Back to work #keepthefaith.”

Back to work 😍 #keepthefaith

However, the actor did not share what he is currently shooting for.

Tiger had earlier shared a video of him working out, and has also flaunted his well-chiselled physique in the video.

He was last seen on screen in “Baaghi 3” directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the “Baaghi” franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

