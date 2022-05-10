Tiger Shroff is back on the set. The youngest action star of Bollywood was busy until the end of April with marathon promotions for his movie, ‘Heropanti 2’, which released in theatres on April 29, 2022.

Within a week of the movie’s release, the actor has set off to complete his next action thriller – ‘Ganapath’.

As per reports, the movie’s final shoot schedule is about to commence and the location of the shoot is the scenic mountains of Ladakh.

Tiger Shroff took to his social media and shared a happy selfie of him and the crew at the shoot location in Ladakh and captioned it, “Ganapath Final Sched, Let’s Go????????????(heart emoji)”.

It is reported that the shooting currently underway is very interesting and challenging and requires a specific kind of training and physicality.

‘Ganapath’ is an action thriller directed by Vikas Bahl and it has been produced by Qaisar Bakhsh. The movie stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

The movie is slated for a release in December 2022 and a large part of the movie has been shot in London.

Interestingly, Kriti and Tiger last worked together for the latter’s debut movie, ‘Heropanti’ in 2014. The duo reunites for ‘Ganapath’ after 8 years.

Both the actors have a slew of movies in their kitty. After completing the final schedule for ‘Ganapath’, Tiger will start prep for his next movie, ‘Rambo’ and then he also has to start filming for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Akshay Kumar.

Kriti on the other hand, has several releases lined up this year. Her last release was ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ and besides ‘Ganapath’, her other releases this year include ‘Bhediya’, ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and in 2023 she has ‘Adipurush’.