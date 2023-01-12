Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff is celebrating the Golden Globe win of the song ‘Nattu Nattu’ from ‘RRR’. The song was recently feted with the award for Best Original song in a Motion Picture at the 80th edition of the Golden Globe awards.

The star paid a dancing tribute to the song to mark the achievement by India on the global canvas. Taking to social media, Tiger celebrated this success in an energetic and swag filled manner.

He shared a clip of himself dancing to ‘Naatu Naatu’, donning an all black look, from hat to shoes and captioned it: “This should be our victory dance after yesterday, huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravani @jrntr @alwaysramcharan.”

Bollywood producer-filmmaker Karan Johar lauded Tiger’s gesture as he shared Tiger’s reel in the story section of his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger is currently gearing up for two mega releases of the year, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’. A few days ago, the ‘War’ star had also shared glimpses of his action sequences from ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’.

