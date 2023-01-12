ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Tiger Shroff pays a dance tribute to ‘Naatu Naatu’

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff is celebrating the Golden Globe win of the song ‘Nattu Nattu’ from ‘RRR’. The song was recently feted with the award for Best Original song in a Motion Picture at the 80th edition of the Golden Globe awards.

The star paid a dancing tribute to the song to mark the achievement by India on the global canvas. Taking to social media, Tiger celebrated this success in an energetic and swag filled manner.

He shared a clip of himself dancing to ‘Naatu Naatu’, donning an all black look, from hat to shoes and captioned it: “This should be our victory dance after yesterday, huge win for Indian Cinema! congratulations to the whole team of RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravani @jrntr @alwaysramcharan.”

Bollywood producer-filmmaker Karan Johar lauded Tiger’s gesture as he shared Tiger’s reel in the story section of his Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger is currently gearing up for two mega releases of the year, ‘Ganapath’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’. A few days ago, the ‘War’ star had also shared glimpses of his action sequences from ‘Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan’.

20230112-171004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aayush Sharma: Have always tried to imitate Naruto’s Ninja-style of action

    No more just about style, Tollywood moves beyond stereotypes

    Unni Mukundan clarifies why Manju Warrier deleted her promo post for...

    Kavita Krishnamurthy recalls recording a song for Hemant Kumar during her...