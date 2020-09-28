Canindia News

Tiger Shroff shares flying kick video after injury

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff stunned fans with his new Instagram video, where he is seen pulling off a flying kick after his recent njury.

“Feels good to fly again after injury. Hope you guys have an unbelievable week and make the unbelievable believable! #YouAreUnbelievable,” he wrote as the caption.

Recently Tiger, who is also a fitness enthusiast, flaunted his well-chiselled body on social media.

Earlier this month, the young actor also made his debut as a singer with the single, “Unbelievable”. The video, helmed by “Student Of The Year 2” director Punit Malhotra, shows Tiger as a hotel staff member romancing a colleague. Introducing the song, Tiger has spoken of how he was influenced by Michael Jackson while growing up.

