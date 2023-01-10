Bollywood star Tiger Shroff’s glimpses from his upcoming action entertainer film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ are gaining momentum on social media. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, who had a rough patch on the professional front in 2022.

In the pictures, Tiger can be seen doing what he does best – high octane action sequences and acrobatics. Dressed in a sleeveless jacket, Tiger effortlessly fits his part of an action hero.

The film is set to be one of the biggest films this year with ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ presenting the new squad of Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in some of the larger-than-life visuals. Prithviraj Sukumaran will play the antagonist in the film.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banner of Pooja Entertainment, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has earlier helmed films like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and ‘Sultan’.

