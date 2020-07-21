Canindia News

Even Tiger Shroff can ‘horribly miscalculate’ a kick or two

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE011

Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff recalled the time his kick went horribly wrong.

On Instagram, Tiger has shared a clip where he is seen practicing for an action scene with his “A Flying Jatt” co-actor Nathan Jones.

In the video, Tiger performs a flying kick and by mistake kicks Jones on the face.

“Horrible miscalculated kick to the face by me im just lucky that my co actor nathan jones was such a cool guy or else i wouldnt have left that rehearsal in one piece,” he wrote alongside the video, which currently has 311K likes.

“A Flying Jatt” was released in 2016. It is directed by Remo D’Souza. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, and narrates the story of an ordinary man (Shroff) who gains superpowers.

Tiger was last seen on screen in “Baaghi 3” directed by Ahmed Khan. The third installment of the “Baaghi” franchise opened to good collections before being discontinued owing to the lockdown.

