ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Tiger Shroff-starrer ‘Ganapath Part 1’ to release on October 20

NewsWire
0
0

The upcoming action-thriller film ‘Ganapath Part 1’, which stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead, has locked its edit.

Tiger, along with director Vikas Bahl and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, posed for the camera on the occasion as the film booked its release for October 20, 2023.

The film revolves around the vigilante Ganapath living in a dystopian future and sees him fighting a criminal empire that has grappled his city in fear. He becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed living in darkness.

Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, ‘Ganapath Part 1’ also marks the second pair up of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon since the 2014 romantic-action film ‘Heropanti’.

The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Jackky Bhagnani updated the audience on the film by posting a picture on his Instagram account. The photo featured himself with Tiger Shroff and Vikas Bahl in the same frame lying on a sofa as they completed the final edits of ‘Ganapath Part 1’.

He wrote in the caption, “The feeling when you’ve locked the edit #Ganapath Part 1. See you in the cinemas this Dussehra! #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! P.S. – @kritisanon we missed you in this picture.”

Director Vikas Bahl is best known for directing the National Award-winning comedy drama ‘Queen’.

‘Ganapath Part 1’ is jointly produced by Pooja Entertainment and Good Co, and distributed by UFO Moviez in India and by Coconut Movies internationally.

Apart from ‘Ganapath Part 1, Tiger also has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in the pipeline in which he will share the screen with Akshay Kumar.

20230613-205202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rushad Rana speaks about his character in ‘Aashram 3’

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Tejasswi Prakash lifts trophy, collects cheque of Rs...

    Kriti Sanon reveals a gym secret: ‘ Instagram v/s Reality’

    TV actor Amal Sehrawat: OTT platforms have slight edge over TV...