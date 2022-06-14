ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Tiger Shroff to lead yet another romance action entertainer with Shashank Khaitan

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Tiger Shroff’s last release was ‘Heropanti 2’. Despite being mounted on a big scale with excellent stunts and action choreography, the movie failed to bring audiences to the theatres and in terms of box office the movie cannot be considered a hit.

Even so, Tiger Shroff was back to work mode soon after and resumed shooting for his next, ‘Ganapath’. Now, as per latest reports, Tiger has signed up yet another movie, this one too is an action entertainer with a good splash of romance, a genre that’s becoming synonymous with Tiger Shroff.

However, this will be Tiger’s first collaboration with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. Khaitan is known for movies like ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Dhadak’. Khaitan is also currently busy wrapping his next, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ starring Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pedhnekar and Kiara Advani.

In addition, Shashank has also been roped in to direct ‘Bedhadak’ for Dharma Productions, which will be launching Shanaya Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani and also stars Gurfateh Pirzada who became famous after his performance in Netflix’s ‘Guilty’.

In the midst of all this, as per reports, Tiger and Khaitan’s movie prep has already started and a reportedly Khaitan’s AD (Assistant Director) team has already started the prep so the movie can commence production sometime in September 2022.

Tiger Shroff will reportedly start shooting for this movie right after he wraps up the shoot for Vikas Bahl’s ‘Ganapath’.

Besides, ‘Ganapath’ and this untitled with Shashank Khaitan, Tiger Shroff also has ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ in which he will be sharing screen space for the first time with ‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar. He also has another untitled with ‘Attack’ director Lakshya Raj Anand in the pipeline.

