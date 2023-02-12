Ditching the comfort of luxury cars, action star Tiger Shroff chose a new way of reaching the sets of his upcoming film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ – rollerblades.

Taking to his social media, Tiger shared a video in which he can be seen rolling up at high speed in his skates while on his way to the sets of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.

Jotting down the caption he wrote – “Reached work on time today and warmed up for our intro action sequence #bmcm”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as the antagonist.

The movie, which will mark the beginning of an action franchise, is a follow-up to Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s 1998 hit film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, which was directed by David Dhawan.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film. The film is written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

