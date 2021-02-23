Golf superstar Tiger Woods has been rushed to hospital after his car crashed in what the Los Angeles County authorities are calling a “rollover”.

Woods had to be removed from his mangled vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The extent of Woods’ injuries are not yet known but television visuals of the crash site show his car slammed into a wooded area. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

(Nikhila Natarajan can be reached at [email protected])

–IANS

niki/rs