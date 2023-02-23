Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh thanked the Supreme Court for granting relief to party leader Pawan Khera and said that apex court has shown that “tiger zinda hai”.

Claiming that there are multiple FIRs against Khera in Uttar Pradesh and Assam, Ramesh said that this has also happened with Jignesh Mewani. The Congress party will not be detered by FIRs and will keep raising the issue of Adani, he added.

Multiple FIRs were registered against senior Congress leader Khera after he made “disparaging comments” about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a press briefing on the Adani-Hindenburg row on February 17.

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Khera to be released on interim bail. However, the apex court noted that the plea filed by Khera was not for quashing of FIR, but was pressed for “clubbing of FIRs since gravamen of all FIR is same”. The court also ordered the transfer and clubbing of all FIRs registered against Khera.

