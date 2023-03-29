INDIA

Tigers at UP reserve push back leopards from their ‘territory’

NewsWire
0
0

A ‘territorial’ war has erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Amangarh Tiger Reserve (ATR) where tigers are preventing entry of leopards who have been rescued and are being brought here.

The leopards are being pushed right back to the forest’s fringes, close to villages and farm fields.

A forest official said: “Tigers are extremely possessive about their territory and due to paucity of space in ATR, they do not let any other predator thrive in their domain, resulting in territorial wars.”

In the past two months, forest officials have rescued six leopards from human habitats that have seen an increasing number of man animal conflicts.

Asked why the rescued leopards were not released in the zoo, Bijnor’s Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Arun Kumar Singh said: “After a leopard is rescued, it is examined medically. If it is found to be a man-eater or unfit to hunt, only then it is sent to a zoo. Otherwise, it is mandatory for us to release it in its natural habitat. In all the cases in the recent past, the leopards attacked humans only after they felt their habitat (sugarcane fields) was being threatened.”

Amangarh is a buffer zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve, spread across a 95 square km area of forests, teak plantations, grasslands and wetlands.

Tigers attack other tigers over three things — mating, territory and prey.

Similarly, they do not allow the entry of leopards.

Limited space at ATR is a big concern as tigers have pushed many leopards out of the forest which then poses a danger to villagers.

20230329-150403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    JD(U) leader Balyawi tears into PM, Baba Ramdev & Baba Bageshwar

    Woman assaulted & paraded in Delhi street; 4 arrested

    Haryana sports minister booked for sexually harassing woman coach, steps down

    Two TN police stations get ISO 9001 certification