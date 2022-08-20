Cyberabad police on Saturday made tight security arrangements for standup comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show in view of the threats by BJP and some other right-wing groups to disrupt it.

About 500 policemen were deployed around Shilpa Kala Vedika, where Munawar is set to perform ‘Dongri to Nowhere’ tonight.

Senior officials, including a Deputy Inspector General of Police and two Deputy Commissioners of Police, were supervising the security at the venue in the information technology hub of Madhapur.

Police were keeping a tight vigil on the venue and adjoining busy roads to prevent untoward incidents. Anticipating protests by the right-wing groups, police were keeping a close watch on the situation.

Police were also keeping a vigil on those who purchased the tickets online for the show as a BJP leader claimed that some of the party supporters have purchased the tickets and will be staging protests during the show.

The police have already detained ABJP MLA T. Raja Singh, who had threatened to burn down the venue.

As Raja Singh along with his supporters was trying to leave for Shilpa Kala Vedika on Friday, the police took him into preventive custody.

Raja Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad, had warned that if the comedian goes ahead with the show, he would beat him up and burn down the venue.

He alleged that Faruqui had hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus by making jokes on their gods.

The comedian had earlier planned to perform in Hyderabad in January but the show had to be canceled due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Faruqui had announced his Hyderabad show on December 22, 2021, days after Telangana minister K. T. Rama Rao had extended him an open invite.

Minister KTR had extended an open invitation to the comedian to perform in Hyderabad, saying the city is truly cosmopolitan.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay condemned Raja Singh’s arrest and called for a boycott of the show.

“As if the comedy circus of TRS govt run by a bunch of clowns in Telangana isn’t enough, now they’re bringing Munawar Faruqui, who demeans Goddess Seetamma and Lord Rama in the name of comedy, to Hyderabad. What’s the message being given to Hindus by allowing this program?, tweeted Sanjay.

