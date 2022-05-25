Tight security is in place in Hyderabad for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will spend two and a half hours in the city on Thursday to attend 20th annual day celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB).

He will arrive at Begumpet Airport in the city from Delhi at 1.25 p.m. and will leave for Chennai at 3.55 p.m.

After landing at Begumpet Airport, Modi will fly to the ISB in a helicopter and after the event, will return to the airport by the same chopper.

Authorities have arranged a helipad near ISB in Gachibowli for the MI-17 helicopter.

Annual celebrations at the ISB is the only programme to be attended by the PM during his brief visit. The request of Telangana BJP leadership for an address to the party leaders by Modi at Begumpet Airport has not been accepted.

However, BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy and other leaders of the party are likely to welcome the PM along with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is not likely to receive the PM as he is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on Thursday to call on former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda. State Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav is likely to accord welcome to the PM on behalf of the state government.

This is the second time in less than four months that the Chief Minister will not be receiving the PM on his visit to the city.

He had also skipped the reception on February 5 when Modi had arrived on a day’s visit to unveil a statue of saint Ramanujacharya and participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT. The Chief Minister’s Office had said that he was indisposed.

The BJP, which had slammed KCR for insulting the PM by not receiving him, has once again targeted him. Sanjay that the TRS chief is running away from the state to avoid facing Modi. He said KCR deliberately planned his visit to other states as he was scared of facing the PM.

According to the schedule, after arrival at Begumpet Airport, Modi will leave for ISB in a chopper. He will spend an hour and 15 minutes at ISB.

As per the programme announced by ISB dean Madan Pillutla, the PM will participate in 20th annual day celebrations of the ISB and graduation ceremony of the post graduate programme Class of 2022 of the business school.

He will address the students of both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses.

During the ISB visit, PM Modi will plant a sapling, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ISB MyStamp and Special Cover. He will also award medals to the academic scholars of excellence.

Hyderabad and Cyberabad police have made elaborate security arrangements for the PM’s visit. Security has been beefed up around Begumpet Airport and at ISB at Gachibowli which comes under the jurisdiction of Cyberabad police commissionerate.

About 2,000 police personnel will be deployed on all routes around the business school. Hyderabad, Police have prohibited flying of remotely controlled drones, para-gliders and remotely controlled micro-light aircrafts over 5 kilometer radius around ISB, and Gachibowli Stadium from 12 p.m. on May 25 to 6 p.m. on May 26.

Police also announced traffic restrictions on certain routes around ISB to ensure smooth traffic flow between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on May 26.

It has advised offices located between Gachibowli Stadium to IIIT Junction, IIIT Junction to Wipro Junction, IIIT Junction to Gachibowli to stagger their work timings accordingly or conduct their work from home to avoid inconvenience.

Commuters have also been advised to use suitable alternative roads to avoid traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad police said moderate traffic congestion is expected on the roads leading and surroundings of Begumpet Airport and advised citizens to avoid the road stretch of Green lands – Prakash Nagar T Junction, Rasoolpura T Junction and CTO Junction between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

