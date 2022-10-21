INDIA

Tight security in Ayodhya for Modi’s visit

Tight security arrangements are being put in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ayodhya on Sunday.

International guests, diplomats, Union Ministers and celebrities are expected to join the Deepotsav festivities on Sunday.

Key events will be organised at the Ram Katha Park.

Modi is expected to spend more than four hours in Ayodhya.

Security details around Saket Inter College, Ram Katha Park and Ram Ki Paidi were being reviewed to plug the loopholes.

Elaborate arrangements are being made to regulate traffic and the route from Saket Inter College, where Modi is scheduled to arrive in a helicopter.

The entire area will remain out of bounds for motorists.

Shopkeepers in Ayodhya have met senior administrative and police officials to discuss their concerns and find out a solution to continue their daily business.

Nand Kumar Gupta, president of the Ayodhya Vyapar Mandal, said: “The vendors and traders having shops at places where events are scheduled will be unable to carry on with usual business on Sunday which also happens to be Diwali eve. We all want Deepotsav to be grand in size and will extend total support for the preparations. But till October 23, we need to be given space and opportunity to conduct business as the festival season is time for business.”

An SPG team has already arrived in Ayodhya to oversee security arrangements.

As the Prime Minister is expected to visit the under-construction Ram temple, the administration has taken a decision to put up 1.25 lakh diyas around the Ram Janmabhoomi complex to welcome the guests.

