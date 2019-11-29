Tight security in Ayodhya on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary (Ld)

Ayodhya, Dec 6 (IANS) Security has been tightened in Ayodhya on Friday on the 27th anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

Since the demolition of the Babri masjid in Ayodhya, the Hindus celebrate December 6 as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ whereas the Muslim community observes this as ‘Babri Shahadat Diwas’.

There will be no programmes as such, though the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has asked people to light earthen lamps in their homes after sunset.

The Ramkot area where the demolition took place in 1992 is under lockdown.

According to Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari, the district has been divided into four security zones, 10 security sectors and 14 sub-security sectors.

Tiwari said that five additional SPs, 10 Deputy SPs and 15 inspectors would supervise the security divisions while nine companies of the CRPF and 29 companies of PAC have been roped in for security deployment.

“Seventeen inter-district barriers have been activated, complete with sub-inspectors and police guards. Traffic diversions have been effected along the borders of Barabanki, Gonda, Balrampur, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur, Amethi and Rai Bareli,” he added.

Ten temporary jails have also been set up in Ayodhya and police pickets have come up at 269 places where there is a mixed population of both Hindus and Muslims.

At least 305 persons have been identified as potential troublemakers and have been detained.

A close vigil is also being kept on social media.

Meanwhile Hindu and Muslim organizations were also downplaying the occasion this year.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board said that “the day of sorrow” would be observed by individuals. “It is up to individuals to observe it or not,” said senior AIMPLB office-bearer Zafaryab Jilani.

The VHP has too decided against observing the 27th anniversary of the demolition.

VHP spokesman Sharad Sharma said: “There will be no public function. People may light earthen lamps in various temples. Seers are also of the view that truth has triumphed so there is no relevance of the celebrations.”

