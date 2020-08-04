Tight security in Karnataka ahead of Ayodhya event

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (IANS) Security has been tightened and vigil increased across Karnataka ahead of the Wednesday’s bhumi pujan for the new Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, an official said on Tuesday.

“Director General of Police (DGP) Praveen Sood has ordered for high alert across the state, with stepped-up security and vigil to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incident,” the Home Department official told IANS here.

As part of the security drill, a ban on the assembly of 5 persons or more has been issued under Section 144 of the CrPC from 6 am on Wednesday till midnight in all 30 districts of the state.

“In a videoconference meeting on Monday, Sood told senior police officials, including Superintendents of Police, to detain any suspicious person for inquiry,” said the official.

The central Intelligence Bureau (IB) had recently alerted all states against a terror attack to thwart the religious ceremony at Ayodhya and disruption in Independence Day celbrations on August 15.

State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai also reviewed security arrangements and law and order across the state at a meeting with top police officials, including Sood, and other officials.

