Tight security in two Assam districts ahead of Bhumi Puja

Silchar (Assam), Aug 5 (IANS) In view of the Bhumi Puja ceremony of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on Wednesday, security has been beefed up in two southern Assam districts — Cachar and Karimganj, officials said.

Executive Magistrates have been appointed to oversee the situations, officials said on Tuesday, adding Central para-military and state security forces led by senior police officers have been deployed in Cachar and Karimganj districts.

Cachar District Magistrate Keerthi Jalli has appointed four Executive Magistrates to supervise the overall situations in the mixed populated district, an official said.

“The four Executive Magistrates would look after specific areas under the seven police stations including Silchar police station areas,” the official said, adding that the magistrates would take appropriate steps as they deem fit and proper to deal with the situation.

Similar steps were taken in the neighbouring Karimganj district.

Karimganj District Magistrate Anbamuthan M.P. held a meeting on Tuesday with the senior citizens, leaders of various political parties, social activists and NGOs to help the administration maintain peace and tranquillity.

“No public gathering and rallies would be allowed on Wednesday in the district,” the District Magistrate told the meeting.

Karimganj District police chief Kumar Sanjit Krishna said stern and legal action would be taken against any provocative campaign and postings on the social media.

People comprising different religions and communities inhabit southern Assam’s Barak Valley region comprising three districts — Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakhandhi.

Indefinite curfew has been clamped in certain areas of Silchar town on Monday following incidents of stone-pelting between two communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the Bhumi Puja (laying of foundation stone) ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

