Filmmaker-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia, who is gearing up for the release of his youth political drama streaming series ‘Garmi’, grew 6 feet tall barley fields for a sequences in the series to lend authenticity and make the world of the series believable.

The show tells the story of Arvind Shukla, a young man who moves out of his hometown to become a civil servant. While on recce for the show, Tigmanshu realised it was difficult to find tall barley fields for a particular scene. Rather than building an artificial set, he decided to grow barley from scratch near the shoot location in his hometown, Allahabad.

Sharing his experience on the scene, he said: “We spent 1.5 months growing 6 feet tall barley fields to capture the essence of the scene. I believe in keeping the show real to bring out the right emotions and connect with the audience. On the last day of the Allahabad schedule, the scene was shot, which turned out to be the highlight of the show.”

The director also maintained a fun and light atmosphere on the sets and made sure to keep himself and the team relaxed and engaged during the shoot. After pack-up, he would play cricket or interact with students at the university.

The director further mentioned: “It is important to unwind every now and then to keep the momentum going. I would either play cricket or interact with the students at the university. Playing cricket would let me relax and revisit my college days, while interacting with students would let me dive deep into their minds. While speaking to them, I realised that they have bigger and better opportunities to make it big in their lives today.”

Produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal Ashok Thakkar, the show is created and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. ‘Garmi’ features Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar, Pankaj Saraswat, Jatin Goswami, Vyom Yadav, Puneet Singh, Anurag Thakur, Anushka Kaushik, Disha Thakur, and Dheerendra Gautam in pivotal roles.

The show will be available to stream from April 21 on Sony LIV.

