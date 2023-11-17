Tigress tranquilised in Dudhwa after two attacks

Authorities at the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) have tranquilised a tigress after the big cat was involved in two back-to-back attacks this week.

On Wednesday, Narendra (30) of Basukpur village was killed in a sugarcane field close to the Mailani range forests of the Dudhwa Buffer Zone (DBZ).

Soon after, patrolling teams were deployed to keep close vigil on the movements of the big cat.

Officials were instructed to rescue the tigress on a war footing to prevent any further human-animal conflict in the area.

On Thursday, the big cat was again sighted in the area after it killed a cow near human settlements in the Mailani range.

DTR field director Lalit Verma said that patrolling teams headed by veterinary expert Daya Shankar of DTR located the big cat, using drones and thermal drones in the area.

He added that after pinpointing its location, Daya Shankar tranquilised the big cat on Thursday.

Verma said that the tigress was found to be five-year-old with no apparent injuries on its body including its jaws and paws.

