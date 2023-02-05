SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Tijuana part ways with Argentine coach Valino

NewsWire
0
0

Tijuana have sacked manager Ricardo Valino after a poor start to the Liga MX Clausura season, the club said.

The announcement came a day after a 1-1 draw at Necaxa, a result that extended the team’s winless run to five games, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We thank Ricardo and his backroom staff for their work and commitment with our institution and we wish them the best of luck in their future projects,” the club said in a brief statement on social media.

Valino led the Xolos to nine wins, 15 draws and 19 defeats after taking charge of the club last July.

Tijuana are currently 14th in the 18-team Liga MX standings with four draws and a loss from their opening five games of the campaign.

20230205-134602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Football: Coaches, players and partners laud Reliance Foundation Youth Sports 2022-23

    2nd phase of I-League to start on March 5

    Copa America: Rodriguez fires Argentina to win over Uruguay

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal finally break jinx with 2-1 win...