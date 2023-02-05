Tijuana have sacked manager Ricardo Valino after a poor start to the Liga MX Clausura season, the club said.

The announcement came a day after a 1-1 draw at Necaxa, a result that extended the team’s winless run to five games, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We thank Ricardo and his backroom staff for their work and commitment with our institution and we wish them the best of luck in their future projects,” the club said in a brief statement on social media.

Valino led the Xolos to nine wins, 15 draws and 19 defeats after taking charge of the club last July.

Tijuana are currently 14th in the 18-team Liga MX standings with four draws and a loss from their opening five games of the campaign.

