Tikait extends support to mahapanchayat called in support of Shrikant Tyagi

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has extended his support to the mahapanchayat called in support of Shrikant Tyagi in Noida.

Tikait has said that an early settlement should be reached on this matter.

The mahapanchayat was called by the Tyagi community at Ramlila Maidan in Noida’s Sector 110 on Sunday, where people in thousands assembled and raised slogans against BJP MP Mahesh Sharma.

Speakers at mahapanchayat also vented fierce anger on the Commissionerate Police.

Further, the six youths who were jailed for forcibly entering the housing society in support of Shrikant Tyagi’s wife Anu Tyagi were honoured during the mahapanchayat.

“The viral video (of Shrikant Tyagi) was presented inappropriately this is for the first time I have seen a reward of Rs 25,000 in such a case. That is the reason why the Tyagi community has gathered,” BKU leader Tikait told IANS.

“We are in support of the Tyagi Samaj The matter should be resolved; we will talk to the police administration. It is not such a big issue. There are bigger heinous crimes than this The people of the (housing) society and MP Mahesh Sharma should sit together to reach a settlement,” Tikait added.

Earlier in the day, BKU leader Tikait was stopped and detained by the Delhi police while he entering to the national capital. However, following the protest by the BKU, Tikait was released and sent back.

Meanwhile, the police have once again tightened the security arrangements at Tikri border. The farmers who were trying to enter the national capital to attend a protest at Jantar Mantar were sent back by the police.

Reacting to the development, Tikait said, “There is some demonstration in Delhi tomorrow, but we have nothing anything to do with that, nor we are attending it We will have a meeting with the Samyukt Morcha in Delhi on September 6, where we will strategise our future course of action.”

