SCI-TECHWORLD

TikTok allows creators to restrict videos to adult viewers

NewsWire
0
0

TikTok announced that it has expanded its ‘audience controls’ feature to allow creators to restrict their short-form videos to adult viewers.

The platform’s policies will still fully apply to creators who use this new feature, and the company will remove content which contains nudity and other violations of its Community Guidelines, TikTok said in a blogpost.

The platform aims to provide its community a safe, positive and joyful experience.

Moreover, TikTok partnered with “StopNCII.org, joining forces with Meta and Bumble, to bolster efforts to stop the spread of non-consensual intimate imagery.”

“We’ve always had strict policies prohibiting nudity, sexual activity, and sexually explicit content, including content that directs to adult websites or apps,” the platform said.

“Over 40,000 dedicated trust and safety professionals work to develop and enforce these policies and build processes and technologies to detect, remove or restrict violative content at scale.”

Meanwhile, last month, the company had said that it was working on a new model to detect “borderline” or “suggestive” content.

20230104-135804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YouTube TV adds clock to help keep track of time

    Citing CCMB study, Andhra rules out N440K role in current Covid...

    Firms must learn first how Web3.0 will impact operations, profit: Report

    WhatsApp tweaks built-in camera, working on redesigned caption view