SCI-TECHWORLD

TikTok, Bumble join initiative to prevent sharing of non-consensual images

NewsWire
0
0

Social media platforms TikTok and Bumble have joined an initiative to prevent the sharing of non-consensual intimate images online.

The social media platforms partnered with StopNCII.org (Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Image Abuse), which hosts a tool developed in partnership with Meta.

TikTok, Bumble, Facebook and Instagram will detect and block any images that are included in StopNCII.org’s bank of hashes, reports Engadget.

The website uses on-device hashing technology through which people being threatened with intimate image abuse can create unique identifiers of their images, (also known as ‘hashes’ or digital fingerprints).

This process takes place on their device. To protect users’ privacy, StopNCII.org only uploads a unique string of letters and numbers rather than actual files, according to the report.

Moreover, hashes submitted to StopNCII.org are shared with participating partners.

If an image or video uploaded to TikTok, Bumble, Facebook, or Instagram matches a corresponding hash and “satisfies partner policy requirements”, then the file will be forwarded to the platform’s moderation team.

When moderators find that the image violates their platform’s rules, they will remove it, and the other partner platforms will block the image as well, said the report.

The tool has been available for a year, and over 12,000 people have used it to prevent intimate videos and images from being shared without permission.

Users have created more than 40,000 hashes to date, the report added.

20221203-125203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Plan to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels before 2030

    Apple supplier BOE reportedly facing iPhone display production issues

    Hackers hit international religious rights commission in US

    CCI probe: Delhi HC reserves judgement on Facebook’s petition