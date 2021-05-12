Chinese short video platform TikTok is working on a pilot programme that is designed to help people find jobs on TikTok and connect with companies looking to find candidates.

Axios, citing sources, reported that it is also meant to help brands use TikTok as a recruitment channel.

The company is currently testing the service with a beta group of companies. Several big brands have been asked about participating, including sports leagues.

The platform isn’t a product that’s integrated within TikTok itself, but rather a separate web page accessible via the TikTok app where brands can post jobs, primarily entry-level listings, the report said.

Users can post a TikTok video resume to the site rather than a traditional resume. The idea is for users to give an elevator pitch or work experience summary via the video in a unique way, it added.

TikTok will ask candidates to post their resume videos to their TikTok profiles, if they wish, to help publicise the new service.

According to the report, a top TikTok executive posted, a few weeks ago, on LinkedIn that a Washington Post article about Gen Z using TikTok to share career advice inspired TikTok executives to try to bolster their platform for job seekers.

