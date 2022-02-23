SCI-TECH

TikTok rival Dubsmash dies quietly

By NewsWire
0
0

Popular online discussion platform Reddit, which acquired short-form video social platform Dubsmash late last year, has finally shut down the platform.

Dubsmash will not be available to download through the App Store or Google Play. Also, downloaded apps will stop functioning on the same date.

“The Dubsmash team has been accelerating Reddit’s video, so parts of Reddit will feel familiar to Dubsmashers,” the company said in the blogpost recently.

“Dubsmashers can continue connecting with each other at r/dubsmash and hop over to Reddit to discover an endless stream of new creators and communities that match their many interests and talents,” it added.

When Reddit acquired Dubsmash, the app was drawing more than 1 billion video views per month.

About 25 per cent of all Black teens in the US were on Dubsmash, and females represent 70 per cent of users. About 30 per cent of users used to log in every day to create video content, indicating a high level of retention and engagement.

Last year, the company said it will integrate Dubsmash’s innovative video creation tools into Reddit, which will empower Reddit’s own creators to express themselves in original and authentic ways.

20220223-151804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.