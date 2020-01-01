Canindia News

TikTok star and social media influencer Prateek Khatri dies in car crash

According to reports, content creator and TikTok star Prateek Khatri passed away in a road accident on October 6, 2020, Tuesday at night. Numerous fans, followers, and friends of Khatri paid tribute to him through social media posts on the photo-sharing platform. They mourned his loss with throwback photos and videos.

Prateek Khatri’s friends and celebrities Aashika Bhatia, Bhawika Motwani, and Amir Siddiqui took to Instagram and shared their old pictures with him through their official handles. Actor Aashika Bhatia wrote a heart-breaking caption with her throwback selfie with the late content creator.

She penned, “It’s hard to believe.” Bhatia added sad emoticons alongside the description of her photo with Prateek Khatri. She also shared stories remembering the social media star through her official account.
Numerous fans and followers of Prateek Khatri dropped comments on his previous pictures. They also remembered the influencer with their response to the posts of his friends.

