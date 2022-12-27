ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODWORLD

TikTok star ‘Boogie B’ killed in crossfire in New Orleans

TikTok star Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell was shot and killed by a stray bullet in New Orleans with his grandmother. He was known for his comic skills.

The news of his demise was shared by his heartbroken mother – as she railed against the leaders of the city, reports New York Post. Montrell’s mother, Sherilyn Price confirmed that the 43-year-old social media personality and comedian was the man killed while sitting in a car parked in the Rouses grocery store in the Warehouse District during the afternoon.

The devastated mom blasted crime in Louisiana’s most populated city – and the leaders who need to “do their jobs.”

“My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Sherilyn Price said in a Saturday statement obtained by Fox 8. “He’s the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans’ youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences,” the devastated mom continued.

“It’s past time for leaders in our city and all over to do their jobs. It matters who the president is, who the governor is, and who the mayor is. Leaders create opportunities – including the opportunity to live in peace without fear of random violence,” she added.

As per New York Post, the New Orleans Police Department has not officially released the victim’s identity but confirmed he was not the intended target.

The victim was a bystander caught in the crossfire, the department said.

