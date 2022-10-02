SCI-TECHWORLD

TikTok still planning to launch live shopping in US: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Chinese short-form video app TikTok is still working on its plan to launch live shopping in the US, after reports surfaced that it has given up on the plans.

According to a report from the Financial Times, the platform is looking to join TalkShopLive to launch live shopping features in the US.

TalkShopLive is a live shopping platform based in Los Angeles, and is being used by Walmart and Microsoft’s MSN for shopping livestreams.

According to the report, TikTok could leverage TalkShopLive’s technology to allow creators to host live shopping sessions on its own platform.

The company may launch live shopping in this festive season.

In a statement, TikTok said it’s “constantly exploring new and different options for how we can best serve our community, creators and merchants in markets around the world”.

The Chinese short-form video app continued its reign as the top grossing non-game app worldwide across the App Store and Google Play combined in the third quarter this year.

TikTok saw approximately $914.4 million in consumer spending this quarter, bringing its lifetime total to roughly $6.3 billion, according to Sensor Tower report.

“TikTok was the No. 1 revenue-generating non-game app on the App Store, while on Google Play it came second to Google One, which maintained its No. 1 spot with a little more than $330 million,” it added.

20221002-101206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ASUS launches BR1100 Windows laptop series in India

    Samsung Galaxy M53 arriving in India for nearly Rs 25K on...

    New smart-contract based crypto platform begins global operations

    RazorpayX, Zaggle to enable employees save up to Rs 40K in...