TikTok unveils paywalled content for creators to make money

Chinese short-video making app TikTok has introduced paywalled content where creators will be able to put premium content behind paywalls for their viewers to purchase.

Creators will be able to set their rates from $1 to $190, and their viewers can buy access using direct in-video links or from the creator’s profile page.

The ‘One Series’ initiative can include up to 80 videos, each up to 20 minutes long, giving people a new, longer format to watch their favourite creators and content.

“Creators can select how much their Series should cost that best reflects the value of their exclusive content, which can be purchased for access via direct in-video links or through a creator’s profile,” TikTok said.

Through Series, creators can build even stronger relationships with their viewers while also giving viewers another way to support creators.

