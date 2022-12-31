SCI-TECHWORLD

TikTok’s new model to detect ‘borderline’ content

NewsWire
0
0

In an effort to age-restrict certain types of content, TikTok has said that it is working on a new model to detect “borderline” or “suggestive” content.

“We’ve always had strict policies prohibiting nudity, sexual activity, and sexually explicit content, including content that directs to adult websites or apps,” TikTok said in a blogpost.

“We’re making progress to reduce the prevalence of borderline or suggestive content recommendations overall, and are now launching the next iteration of our borderline suggestive model which we expect to improve detection of such content, therefore creating a more appropriate and comfortable experience for teen account holders,” it added.

Earlier this year, the company introduced a new rating system, called Content Levels, to help it identify more “mature” content.

“Our aim is to quickly identify and remove violative content from our platform and prevent borderline or suggestive content from being recommended to or searchable by teen accounts,” said the company.

Earlier this month, TikTok joined an initiative to prevent the sharing of non-consensual intimate images online.

The social media platform partnered with StopNCII.org (Stop Non-Consensual Intimate Image Abuse), which hosts a tool developed in partnership with Meta.

Social media platforms — TikTok, Bumble, Facebook and Instagram will detect and block any images that are included in StopNCII.org’s bank of hashes, reports Engadget.

20221231-154407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Chandigarh gets its own pollen calendar

    US regulators turn up the heat on Tesla over its Autopilot,...

    ICEA urges govt to intervene as huge Vivo shipment gets stuck...

    Google Docs to offer more assistive writing suggestions